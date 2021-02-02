Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned Tuesday after her department missed an advertising deadline for a proposed constitutional amendment that would extend the statute of limitations for survivors of sexual abuse to sue.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Boockvar’s impending departure Monday after SpotlightPA reported three different sources confirmed the decision upon staff’s discovery of an error that will delay voting on the amendment for another two years. It also comes after months of intense scrutiny from legislative Republicans over the administration of the 2020 election and accusations of mismanagement at the highest levels.
Wolf made it clear in a statement Monday that Boockvar’s resignation “has nothing to do” with the election.
“The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates and legislators, and I join the Department of State in apologizing to you,” he said. “I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice.”
The General Assembly approved House Bill 963 in November 2019. The measure opens a two-year window for survivors to file litigation against abusers, even if the statute of limitations long expired. The policy came out of recommendations from a 2018 statewide grand jury report that investigated decades-old claims of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
The House voted again in January to approve the measure, with the Senate expected to follow suit soon. Constitutional amendments must pass in two consecutive legislative sessions before appearing on the ballot as a voter referendum.
The department must also advertise a potential amendment each time the General Assembly approves the corresponding bill, but Wolf said Boockvar and her staff didn’t follow through after HB 963 passed nearly 15 months ago.
The error means the question will not appear before voters in the spring primary election, as planned, but rather the entire process must start over, delaying any possible vote until 2023 at the earliest.
Wolf said he hopes to craft a legislative solution with the General Assembly. In speaking directly to the survivors impacted by the mistake, Wolf urged “all advocates to keep up this fight.”
“Your voices still must be heard,” he said.
The news provoked response from all corners Monday. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office spearheaded the grand jury investigation, minced few words.
“The Department of State’s failure to carry out its responsibilities in the constitutional amendment process is shameful, and all options must be on the table to fix this immediately,” he said.
House Republican leaders issued a statement Monday expressing gratitude for Wolf’s “swift” announcement, though they lamented the action won’t undo the damage done to the state department’s credibility. Nor did the leaders suggest any legislative avenue to resolve the issue before 2023.
“Today is a sad day for victims,” Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a joint news release. “For the last 12 months, our caucus has raised serious concerns about this administration’s ability to competently manage the basic functions of state government. Today, our worst fears were realized by the revelation that incompetency in the Department of State may stand in the way of victims being able to seek justice.”
Senate Democrats announced pending legislation Monday that would open the two-year window without requiring a constitutional amendment, believing that survivors “should not have to wait any longer for justice.”
“This is a disappointing setback in the process to create the window to justice,” said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh. “If we continue with the constitutional amendment process, it will be at least another two years until the window would be created and that’s simply too long. A legislative solution can create the window immediately, and I’m encouraging bipartisan and bicameral support for the bill that members of our caucus is going to introduce. Survivors need justice now.”