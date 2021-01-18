DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.