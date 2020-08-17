We at the Redbank Valley Public Library hope everyone is happy and healthy during these unique circumstances.
If you are staying mostly at home, don’t forget that we offer books and audio books via overdrive or the app Libby. We also have a variety of things available through Hoopla as well.
All you need is your library card to access them.
If you’re having trouble getting logged in and started, please give us a call and we can help walk you through it or bring your device in and we will get you set up.
A few painting classes are being offered here at the library this month.
We are having a “Welcome” barn board painting class this Saturday, Aug. 22 starting at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 and you must sign up prior to attend.
Also, we are offering two ceramic painting classes where we will be painting “Shelf Sleepers,” which are different sleeping animals that hang off of the side of a shelf. The cost for this class will vary depending on which “Sleeper” you choose. All ceramics are $12 and under. The ceramic painting classes will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 27 both at 6 p.m.
You must sign up to attend this class too. You can sign up by calling the library at (814) 275-2870.
Do you want to win some money? Right now we have Cash Bash tickets for sale. It’s only $5 per ticket for a chance to win cash prizes — with the top prize of $500! The drawing will be held in December live on Facebook and the winners will be notified.
Book club will be held at Porchview Winery for the month of September.
The book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Crawford and we will meet on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join!