CLARION — District 9 Wrestling Chairman Ramdy Cathcart announced the pairings for both the District 4/9 Class AAA and District 9 Class AA Team Tournament on Saturday, with a combined 11 teams entering the postseason in hopes of capturing a district title and a trip to Hershey.
In Class AAA, six teams — three each from District 4 and 9 — have entered the fray. The entire tournament will be conducted this Saturday at DuBois Area High School.
DuBois Area High School has garnered the top seed, while D-4’s Selinsgrove in the second seed.
The Class AAA quarterfinals get underway at 11 a.m. with a pair of matches pitting district foes against each other as third-seeded Cranberry faces sixth-seeded Clearfield and fourth-seeded Shikellamy battles fifth-seeded Williamsport. Cranberry has moved up to Class AAA in D-9 this year after forging a co-op with Oil City.
DuBois awaits the winner of the Shikellamy-Williamsport contest, while Selinsgrove gets the Cranberry-Clearfield winner in the semifinals around 1:30 p.m.
The Class AAA championship match is slated to begin around 4 p.m.
Over in Class AA, five-team defending champ Brookville leads a field of five teams as the top seed.
The Class AA tourney actually gets underway Thursday night when fourth-seeded Brockway hosts fifth-seeded Johnsonburg at 7 p.m. Brockway beat the Rams, 53-20, in Johnsonburg back on Dec. 18.
The winner of that match gets Brookville in the Saturday’s semifinals, which are scheduled to begin around 12:15 p.m. The other semifinal has second-seeded Port Allegany taking on third-seeded Redbank Valley.
Brookville has already beaten Redbank Valley (33-28), Brockway (38-22) and Johnsonburg (51-11) this season and has not faced Port Allegany.
The Class AA finals are set to start around 2:45 p.m.
The team champions in each classification advance to the PIAA Team Championships in Hershey Feb. 7-9.
