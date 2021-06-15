Pamela J. Reynolds, 70, of Brookville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born Saturday, April 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen McGregor Slagle.
She worked for over 30 years as a case manager for the Brookville Hospital and finished her career as a secretary for the Brookville Area School District.
Pam was a member of the FOE No. 983 Ladies Auxilary in Brookville and the Brookville Fireman’s Club.
She really enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her friends.
Pam loved watching her true crime stories on TV and cherished spending time at camp with her family and friends at Campers Paradise in Cook Forest, but what she loved the most was being with her grandchildren: Brooke, Abbey, Emma, Ellis, Atticus, Gabriel, Anna and Rylynn; and her Grand Pups: Huck, Fynn, Blue and Birdie.
She held her family close to her heart.
Survivors include a daughter, Cortnee Reiber (Gregory) of Sigel; her son, Ben Reynolds (Wendy) of Brookville; her sister, Hazel Barrett of Brookville; nephews Bill Barrett (Laurie) and John Barrett (Andy Byerly) both of Brookville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Carol Slagle.
Honoring Pam’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made her memory to the James Slagle Main Street Flag Association, 21 Walnut St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville.