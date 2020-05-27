HARRISBURG — Lawmakers advanced two bills Tuesday that would expand broadband access into the most remote corners of Pennsylvania — a longstanding issue now exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The idea is to do whatever we can to get these folks the internet,” said Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga, prime sponsor of House Bill 2438. “We are all educating from home. We are working from home. This is continuing to be a problem — even more so — because of COVID-19.”
Owlett’s measure allows rural electric cooperatives to use existing infrastructure and land easements to expand broadband access. The House Consumer Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill.
“It’s been a very costly move to bring this throughout the countryside and the rural cooperatives can be very much part of the answer now,” Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Bradford, said.
A second plan, House Bill 2348, would scrap the state’s Mobile Telecommunications Broadband Investment Tax Credit after an independent report concluded it did little to expand access in rural areas.
Reps. Martin Causer, R-McKean, and George Dunbar, R-Westmoreland, said their bill would convert the $5 million tax credit program into a competitive grant process targeted toward the state’s rural communities. Causer said the Legislature could boost funding for the program in the future, if it so chose.
“It doesn’t make sense to have this tax credit and we could turn it into a competitive grant program to fund broadband projects across the state,” he said.
The bill follows a recommendation from the Independent Fiscal Office, which determined that the existing tax credit program’s lack of requirements on speed and location discourages developers from building projects in underserved areas with higher costs and lower returns. The IFO analysis concluded that 90 percent of investment from the program would have happened without the tax incentive.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 800,000 residents lack access to broadband connectivity. In January, the agency approved the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will invest $20.4 billion over the next decade to bring high-speed broadband networks to 6 million Americans in underserved areas, including nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania alone.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, however, says the FCC underestimates the true number of residents lacking access to broadband connectivity because it relies on self-reported data from internet service providers. Although the agency’s official broadband maps show 100 percent availability statewide of speeds that exceed 25 Mbps, the center’s own research indicates no single county could report that at least half of its populace received connectivity.
“Anything we can do to expand broadband throughout all 67 counties makes sense,” Committee Minority Chairman Robert Matzie, D- Beaver, said. “I think during this pandemic we recognize just how many people are underserved.”
Both bills now advance to the full House for consideration.