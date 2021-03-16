HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths attributed to the virus continues to rise throughout area continues, despite slowing numbers in recent weeks.
In Clarion County, the number of coronavirus cases rose from 2,713 to 2,749 in the last week, as deaths from the virus increased from 86 to 87.
Armstrong County saw its case numbers go from 4,950 to 5,008, while the death toll rose from 116 to 117.
In Butler County, the number of cases increased from 14,192 to 14,512. The county’s death totals rose from 372 a week ago to 377 this week.
Three additional deaths were reported in the last week in Jefferson County, where death numbers increased from 87 to 90. The caseload in the county went from 2,842 to 2,869.
In Venango County, the number of COVID cases rose from 3,428 to 3,496, and deaths increased over the last seven days from 87 to 89.
And in Forest County, the number of cases reported this week stood at 1,386, as deaths held steady at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday there were 3,119 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 970,717.
There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5-11 stood at 5.7 percent.
As of Monday, there were 65 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
This week, a total of 4,699,560 vaccine doses will have been allocated through March 20 across the state. A total of 3,735,484 doses have been administered through March 15.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 68,608 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,903 cases among employees, for a total of 82,511 at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Approximately 25,801 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.