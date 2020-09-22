KITTANNING – A surge in the number of inmates being housed at the Armstrong County Jail, along with quarantine procedures related to the pandemic, have forced county officials to send some inmates to Butler County’s lockup.
At their meeting last Thursday, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved an agreement with Butler County for housing the additional inmates.
Warden Philip Shaffer told the commissioners that in the span of about three weeks, the population at the Armstrong jail went from 125 to 179 inmates. Combined with the need to quarantine new inmates for 14 days, Shaffer said the county was not able to handle the situation without outside help.
Shaffer said he also spoke with the county’s judges, who said that with the courts now reopened, there would likely be more prisoners coming.
Shaffer said the cost to house the inmates in Butler has been set at $60 per inmate per day, and that he’s hoping he can bring more inmates back to Armstrong County soon.
“Im hoping this is temporary,” Shaffer said.
Fabian noted that the additional expense added up to about $55,000 for the month. He also credited the staff at the local jail for doing a good job at quarantining inmates, noting that there had been no positive COVID-19 cases so far at the county facility.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for its Multimodal Transportation Fund Program. County planning director Darin Alviano explained that the county is seeking $779,240 to fund a riverbank stabilization project at Kittanning’s Riverfront Park, as well as a road project in West Kittanning Borough.
• Officials approved a change order in the county’s contract with Miller-Thomas Gyekis Inc., the company performing the restoration project on the courthouse, lowering the cost of the project by $70,671 to $2,772,760.
• Commissioners approved an $8,100 contract with NPC to mail the first batch of absentee and mail-in ballots to voters before the November election.