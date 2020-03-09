CLARION – A panel discussion on the topic of nutrition, and the cost to society that poor diet brings, will be held at 6:30 p.m., March 17 at the Clarion Main Street Center.
Organized by the League of Women Voters, the evening’s panelists will include Claire Orner, one of the stewards of Quiet Creek Farm, who teaches whole foods nutrition and sustainability in agriculture and food; Alaria Sun, a home health aide, who educates children and others on growing microgreens; and Alice Thurau, a registered dietician, who provides dietary advice for people receiving dialysis due to kidney failure.