HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and Republicans sparred Wednesday over an executive order that would place the state in a regional cap and trade program designed to reduce carbon emissions.
Gov. Tom Wolf last month issued an executive order in October directing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to begin moving toward joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Nine states are currently a part of the initiative.
The Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a hearing Wednesday on House Bill 2025, which would require legislative approval before the state could enter into the RGGI or any similar agreement.
The 11 speakers told the committee the RGGI would hurt the commonwealth’s economy.
“RGGI will cause the immediate or near immediate retirements of all the coal fired plants in Pennsylvania and the loss of related economic benefits,” said Sean Lean of Chief Power, who echoed statements from others who believe the program would have a severe impact on the state’s economy. “RGGI is simply a nuclear-tipped economic cruise missile aimed at the coal-fired power plants and the cities located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria and Indiana counties.”
Just the “mere fact that the governor has announced that he would like to become part of the RGGI program has already deterred investors from looking in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to build future plants,” said Donald Arena of the South Central PA Building Trades Council.
Pennsylvania businesses and industries have enacted carbon emission reduction plans on their own and “have already outperformed all of the carbon metrics,” Lane said.
Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, told the panelists she believed the most important resources are children and families and that RGGI would improve their lives.
“How many man-hours are worth a life?” Otten asked. “And what is your statistical value of a life?”
Her question was halted by Chairman Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, in the first of a series of contentious exchanges with Democrats.
“The question on how many hours are worth a life is a ludicrous question and something that shouldn’t be posed respectfully to any testifiers before this committee,” Metcalfe said.
Democrats complained the hearing did not feature anyone who talked about the merits of the RGGI.
“Most every speaker who testified here today had an economic interest in either the burning of fossil fuels or the building of fossil fuel plants,” said Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Havertown, the committee's minority chairman. “Not a single speaker here today was to testify about RGGI, explaining the need for it or explaining the need (to combat) climate change."
Metcalfe said Vitale asked his question in a “disrespectful way” but said the hearing featured people who are impacted by the RGGI.
“If we just bring in people that are some of your friends and contributors who want to destroy the fossil fuel industry totally and want us to all go back to horse and buggies, you wouldn’t be satisfied with that because, like the mayor of New York, you wouldn’t appreciate having too many horses around like he doesn’t appreciate cattle which led him to his meatless Mondays.”
House Bill 2025 and similar bills opposing the commonwealth’s participation in the RGGI are likely to be vetoed by Wolf if passed by lawmakers. Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai has stated that he would if Wolf vetoes the bills.