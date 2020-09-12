Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to allow food-serving restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity beginning on Sept. 21, rather than the current 25 percent, is a step in the right direction.
But “Stupid!” describes what else Wolf is requiring.
He is ordering restaurant operators to file “nanny state” self-certification forms.
The operators, in essence, must promise to be good little boys and girls and promise, Scout’s honor, to review and obey the rules. If the operators break the rules, they will have self-convicted themselves of “unsworn falsification to authorities.”
Gee.
What is next?
When we renew our driver’s license, must we tell Papa Wolf that we promise to stop at “Stop” signs?
Must we swear an oath of allegiance to stay within posted speed limits?
Hogwash.
We are adults.
State government should state the rules, give adequate notice and, if it can get juries to convict, enforce the rules by hauling violators into court.
Any jury that would convict a restaurant operator of “unsworn falsification to authorities” under the new requirements must be made up of people from ... wait for it ... New Jersey. The nation’s most-taxed state, where carrying an unpermitted handgun means more jail time than selling heroin on a street corner, might impose such stupid stuff on its residents.
Here? Hah!
Yes, restaurants should abide by the 50 percent requirement. It does offer a chance to break even and stay in business.
But filling out a form just to remain in business? C’mon. Restaurants already must be licensed and regulated by the state. This additional burden of paperwork is unwarranted and nonsensical.
It is also politically stupid. Gov. Wolf holds a doctorate in political science, but he must have missed the class that teaches that, this close to a very tight Presidential election, such a “Big Brother” attitude by a Democratic governor is a huge gift to President Trump, a Republican who campaigns against Democrats as “Big Brother” proponents.
Wolf’s self-reporting requirement is infantile, counterproductive, arbitrary and capricious, arrogant, useless, etc.
But here’s the kicker: Filling out that form will not prevent even one additional case of COVID-19 infection. The forms will just create more jobs for political hacks hired to process the paperwork.
What is the appropriate word for this, again?
Ah, yes: Hogwash.
— Denny Bonavita