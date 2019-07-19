Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...100. * TIMING...MAX HEAT INDEX BETWEEN 12 PM AND 8 PM SATURDAY. * TEMPERATURES...MAX TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIMIT OR RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. FIND SHADE AND STAY HYDRATED. CHECK UP ON THE ELDERLY, SICK AND THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING. NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED...LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. &&