DuBOIS — Paris Companies and its President and CEO, Dave Stern, were recently recognized by Pennsylvania Business Central magazine, one of Pennsylvania’s premier business publications, as members of the Top 100 Organizations and Top 100 People in central PA for 2019.
Every year, Pennsylvania Business Central recognizes companies that are leaders in their chosen fields who bring new ideas, technology, and services to their counties, as well as those who are spheres of influence. With the unpredictability of various markets and the ever-changing fiscal stability of our country, organizations are chosen by having a proven track record of smart business practices and shrewd decision-making that can make all the difference in surviving unforeseen obstacles.
David Stern, President & CEO, who has led the company since 1973, has also been named one of PA Business Central’s Top 100 People. Paris is one of the largest independently-owned textile service companies in North America with a dominant mid-Atlantic presence concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and West Virginia. Paris provides textile and linen management services to hospitals and other health care organizations, as well as custom uniform rental programs and laundering services to industrial and commercial markets. The company has been headquartered in Pennsylvania since its founding in 1918 and services more than 3,500 customers throughout its territories.
As the industry has matured, Paris Companies has adopted the appropriate technologies and processes to optimize efficiency and continually add value. Paris also remains steadfast in its commitment to providing textile services that meet only the highest standards of quality—keeping the company competitive and profitable. Paris defines a sustainable business as one that: practices environmental conservation, produces profits in accordance with value provided, observes efficient resource use, and earns the esteem of its stakeholders. These guiding principles have made Paris Companies not only a dependable supplier, but a responsible and loyal corporate citizen, providing growth in opportunity for community residents, genuine involvement, financial support, and environmental stewardship.
Paris Companies has more than tripled its employment over the last twenty-two years and has never imposed a single layoff, despite six national recessions since Mr. Stern took over the business. It is one of the top five employers in Clearfield county and in 2018, Paris Companies celebrated its 40th consecutive year of revenue growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.