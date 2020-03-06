DuBOIS — Pennsylvania Business Central, publishers of a suite of B2B publications serving central Pennsylvania, has once again honored Paris Companies by including its owner and CEO, David Stern, and its CFO, Jason McCoy, as Top 100 People awardees for 2020.
In compiling the area’s Top 100 People, PA Business Central looks for those that “envision, expand and excel” and “share a dedication to hard work, dynamic leadership and the pursuit of excellence.” Both Stern and McCoy are multiple Top 100 awardees. Together they have over 70 years of leadership with Paris Companies and have spent the past 20 years serving together as CEO and CFO.
Paris has been a Pennsylvania success story. With roots in Pennsylvania since 1918, Paris is the sixth largest employer in Clearfield County and has total employment in Pennsylvania of approximately 600. The recent merger of Paris Healthcare Linen Services with NOVO Health Services of Atlanta, Georgia, now finds Stern and McCoy leading a new company, as CEO and CFO respectively, which is twice the size of Paris and one of the leading healthcare linen services companies in the eastern U.S.