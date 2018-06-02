PENFIELD — Here is the latest update for the Parker Dam State Park interpretitice program schedule for June 13-24:
Wednesday, June 13
Night Sky: 9:00 PM –bench near CCC Museum
Interested in learning more about the night sky and observing through some of the park’s optics? If you have binoculars bring them along.
Friday, June 15
Things Naturalists Do: 8:00 PM –Campground Amphitheater
So, what are some of the quirky things that some outdoor enthusiasts do? Call crayfish and fireflies; coax butterflies; mess with moths? Yep. That, and then some.
Saturday, June 16
Hike to CCC Camp S-73: 10:00 AM –outside CCC Museum
The name says it all. Please wear shoes appropriate for a trail on this 1.5-2 mile hike.
GPS Basics: 3:00 PM –outside Park Office
Learn how to use a GPS to confidently get from place to place. Mark a location, navigate back, project a location. And, learn how Geocaching is done.
Hummingbirds—Nature Nut: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
Learn about our smallest PA bird through this interesting and entertaining video by John Acorn – Nature Nut. Facts and myths will be shared for your edification.
Sunday, June 17
Pretty Birds—Smaller Birds: 3:00 PM –Beach House steps
Learn some bird ID at the beach, along with learning to identify some of their songs.
Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM –Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. We will discuss solar energy a bit as well. The Sunday evening tea & talk has been going on for many years – come and be a part of the tradition.
Friday, June 22
Owl Power: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
Owls have a number of amazing adaptations and now some scientists are looking at those adaptations to see how they may be able to influence technology and design. You will see owls as their vision, hearing, and silent flight are studied.
Saturday, June 23
Hike Souders Trail: 9:00 AM –outside Park Office
Enjoy this quiet and shady trail through the mixed hardwoods of Parker Dam. Wear appropriate footwear and bring a water bottle if you think you will need it.
Log Drive!: 1:00 PM –Beach
In the days before log trucks and skidders, how did folks move timber to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring along your beach buckets to help with this scale-model log drive.
The Wonder of Maple: 3:00 PM –Environmental Education Classroom
This brief introduction of what happens at the park’s Sugar Shack in the early spring might have you marking your calendar for next year’s sugaring season.
A Duck-umentary: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
There are many species of ducks, each interesting in its own right. You will see several species as they show their talent for survival. Whether waddling, gliding, diving, or dabbling—ducks are an original.
Sunday, June 24
Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM –Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. We will discuss solar energy a bit as well. The Sunday evening tea & talk has been going on for many years – come and be a part of the tradition.
You can keep up on what’s happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
