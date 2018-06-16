PENFIELD — Here is the Parker Dam State Park Interpretive Program schedule for June 27 through July 1:
Wednesday, June 27
Saturn in Opposition: 10:00 AM –Beach
So, what does it mean when a planet is in opposition? Or is super? Learn how the planets are arranged and what that means when we look into the night sky by becoming some of those planets on the beach.
Thursday, June 28
Explore Archery: 10:00 AM –Environmental Education Classroom
Have you always wanted to learn to shoot a bow and arrow? Come and learn the basics of archery, along with range rules and safety procedures. Bows have a 25 pound pull; smaller archers may have difficulty.
Friday, June 29
Firefly Fun: 8:30 PM –Environmental Education Classroom
Learn about our state insect, the Firefly, and how they communicate with each other. Then we will go looking for them.
Saturday, June 30
Kayak Basics: 10:00 AM –back of Beach House
$3.00 fee per participant; pre-registration required.
Learn the basics and enjoyment of kayaking during this intro level program. A limited number of kayaks will be available, including tandems. Register at the Park Office, or by calling (814) 765-0630.
Pennsylvania Forest History: 2:00 PM –Environmental Education Classroom
Come watch this short video as a former state forester explains the many changes that the Commonwealth’s forest has experienced.
E. Parachute Games: 3:00 PM –Beach House
Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.
Matchless Fire: 8:00 PM –Campground Amphitheater
Learn how folks started fires before matches or lighters. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and fire by compression will all be explored.
Predators—They Are Part of the Picture: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
The big bad wolf? The chicken hawk? Wolverine? Bad? Nope, just hungry. Learn more about predators through this interesting program.
Sunday, July 1
Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM –Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. We will discuss solar energy a bit as well. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been going on for many years. Come and be a part of the tradition.
Wednesday, July 4
Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 2:00 PM –Beach
Come listen and contemplate the sacrifices made so long ago for the good of us all. Learn about why this holiday exists for our enjoyment and annual celebration. If you’ve never heard the words, you owe it to yourself to listen on this day.
You can keep up on what’s happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
