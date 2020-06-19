PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its latest environmental education program schedule:
Saturday, June 20
Birds of a Feather...: 9:00 AM –outside CCC Museum
If you’re interested in seeing and learning about the variety of birds in the park, join our flock as we take a short stroll to see what is active this morning. Please bring your own binoculars and field guides.
Natural Symbols of Pennsylvania: 2:00 PM –hill near boat rental
Pennsylvania has tremendous biodiversity and the natural symbols that represent the state are just as diverse. Learn more about the official natural symbols of Penn’s Woods and the uniqueness that makes them great representations of the Keystone State.
Social Distancing—Animals Did It First: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
Animals have been social distancing for a long time. Learn the why, and the how of these behaviors. Then watch for these behaviors when you are watching wildlife in the park.
Sunday, June 21
Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM –Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Thursday, June 25
Cabin Colony Explore–Disbursed Off-trail Hike: 10:00 AM –Cabin Road, above Cabin #1
Meet the naturalist along the cabin road to begin this off-trail disbursed (to maintain social distance) hike through the woods of Parker Dam State Park to explore and discover sections of the park not normally seen.
Friday, June 26
Nature Hike: 8:00 PM –Campground Entrance
It’s just that simple—we’ll take a walk along Laurel Run Trail and see what interesting things we can come across and discuss. We’ll end back in the campground, so if you’re not staying in a campsite, park in the second car parking.
Saturday, June 27
Hike Beaver Dam Trail—Ferns: 10:00 AM –in front of Park Office
Enjoy a three-mile hike along the scenic Beaver Dam Trail. The interpretation will focus primarily on the ferns found along the trail. Bring water and energy snacks.
Going Bat-ty: 6:00 PM –Dam, near gate tower
Join us for a short talk on our native bats and why they continue to struggle. We’ll discuss the benefit of a healthy bat population, whether or not we might have one again someday, and what we can do to help.
Pennsylvania’s Forest: 8:30 PM –Campground Amphitheater
Penn’s Woods have been a special place for hundreds of years. But they have also changed a tremendous amount in that time. Learn about those changes and the changes that could come in the future.
Sunday, June 28
Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM –Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must have face masks in their possession, social distancing will be required during the program, and attendance will be limited. You cooperation is appreciated.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.