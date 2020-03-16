RIMERSBURG – A 24-year-old Parker man is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 14 along Atchison Way in Rimersburg.
Aaron Barr was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.
Barr allegedly attempted to break into an apartment belonging to his ex-girlfriend, Shania Andreassi. The door appeared to have been forcibly entered, reports state.
Police said Barr was not authorized to enter the home, and his name is not listed on the lease nor does he receive mail there.
According to court documents, the incident began as a domestic altercation between Barr and Andreassi at the home on March 13. Barr locked Andreassi in the house and would not let her leave. He also allegedly pushed her and grabbed her hoodie.
Following the fight, Barr reportedly left the scene before police arrived. Andreassi was advised to leave the apartment and stay somewhere else, reports state.
Police said they were called back to the scene at approximately 1:55 a.m. on March 14 for a report of Barr breaking into the home.
Charges were filed March 16 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Taylor Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.