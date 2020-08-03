PERRY TWP. – A 29-year-old Parker man is facing strangulation and other charges stemming from an altercation on Aug. 2 at 2:40 a.m. in Perry Township.
In addition to strangulation, Charles William Miller was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
During a fight at a home along Lime Plant Road, Miller allegedly punched Connie M. Zellefrow in the back of the head, grabbed her by the hair and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.
Miller then punched Zellefrow in the arm, which caused bruising, police said.
Zellefrow reportedly told police that Miller placed her in a bear hug and squeezed hard enough to bruise her ribs and make her think that she was going to pass out.
Miller also allegedly threatened Zellefrow, stating that if she left he would “bash in” her brains and break her arms.
According to court documents, Miller abused Zellefrow for about an hour before she was able to get away from the home. Miller chased her in his truck, and Zellefrow hid in a neighbor’s garden. Zellefrow eventually went to Clarion Hospital for treatment of the injuries.
Charges were filed Aug. 3 by state police Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.