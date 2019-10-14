LIMESTONE TWP. – A 37-year-old Parker man was cited for violating game laws on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:25 a.m. near Olean Trail in Limestone Township.
Joshua N. Anthony allegedly unlawfully hunted game or wildlife with the use of natural or artificial bait as enticement that was not removed 30 days before hunting season began.
According to reports, Anthony was observed archery hunting for deer from a stand approximately 30 yards from an area where a trace of a mineral/salt mixture was spread.
Game Warden Jesse Bish filed charges on Oct. 7.