PERRY TWP. – Two Parker men are facing assault charges stemming from an altercation on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Perry Township.
James William Snow, 50, and his step-son, David Allen Fouse Jr., 21, were charged with simple assault and harassment.
Snow and Fouse allegedly punched, kicked and pushed each other during an altercation at their home along Doc Walker Road.
According to police, Snow had visible bruising on his legs, a cut on his hand and scratches on his arm. Fouse had a large lump and a cut on his forehead as well as a scratch on his neck.
Charges were filed Jan. 14 by state police Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
