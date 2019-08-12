PERRY TWP. – Two Parker residents are facing drug-related charges after they were accused of operating a methamphetamine lab from their Perry Township home at approximately 4:10 p.m. on May 5.
Timothy James Howard, 55, and Sally Jane Tucker, 46, were charged with operating a meth lab; manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver meth; possessing liquified ammonia gas, precursors and other chemicals; possessing a controlled substance; and possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
During a Clarion County Probation search of the Perryville Road home shared by Howard and Tucker, a purse containing a small vial of suspected meth, a pill grinder with white residue, multiple syringe caps and a glass smoking pipe were allegedly discovered in a bedroom.
Additionally, reports state, a suspected one-pot meth lab, glass pipes with residue, a bottle of drain cleaner and more were discovered in a shed next to the home. A plastic bottle with tubing suspected to be a generator for manufacturing meth was also found in a fire ring in the back yard. All of these items are associated with the manufacturing of meth.
According to court documents, probation officials reported their findings to state police who in turn applied for and were granted a search warrant for the property, which is owned by Howard.
In addition to the items associated with the one-pot method of manufacturing meth, police said a Remington 700 .7mm firearm, a Henry Repeating Arms .22 LR rifle, a photo ID belonging to Tucker, a driver’s license renewal form belonging to Howard were discovered in the home.
Charges were filed Aug. 1 by state police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.