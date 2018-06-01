DuBOIS — Parking and traffic flow will be affected at Penn Highlands DuBois West as a construction project begins Monday, June 4.
Directly in front of the hospital building, the first and second rows of parking spaces in the center of the parking lot will be blocked from use. The first row will be resurfaced to meet handicapped parking standards and re-opened at a later date for handicapped parking only. The second row will re-open as it was: unrestricted patient parking.
The roadway between the hospital and the Penn Highlands Physician Network/GME/Pastoral Care Building, formerly known as the Home Health Building, will be blocked for through traffic. The roadway will be open far enough to allow access to the top and bottom tier parking lots only until new access points are created into those lots.
The alley behind Penn Highlands DuBois West will have no exit. It will be open from South Main Street to the energy plant only.
Patients are reminded that they are allowed and welcome to park in employee and physician parking areas.
During this time, Penn Highlands ask drivers to be more aware of surroundings. Look for orange and black construction signs. Things may change in a short amount of time, or construction schedules may be delayed due to the weather or unforeseen circumstances, a spokesman said.
