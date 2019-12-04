BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle is reminding borough residents that parking is prohibited on various streets during the winter months to allow borough crews to remove snow from the streets.
From December through March, when there is snow on the roadway, parking is prohibited from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on these streets: Barnett Street, from Jefferson Street south; Franklin Avenue, Jefferson Street, North Pickering Street and South Pickering Street to Dirty Ehrma’s.
Parking is prohibited on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., when there is snow on the ground, on these streets: Barnett Street, from Butler north; Oak Street, Pine Street, South Pickering Street, from Creek Street; Walnut Street and Western Avenue.
Markle said those parking on the streets during the restricted times will receive tickets.