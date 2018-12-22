KERSEY — On December 20, 2018, nine participants from the region were recognized for completing a 144 hour Customized Electronics and Instrumentation (E and I) Training Program. E and I is a specialized brand of electrical control and electronics that deals with measurement, control and automation of processes. Most manufacturing companies need employees trained in this discipline.
Workforce Solutions (the Workforce Development Board serving the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter) in collaboration with Control Chief Corporation, Zippo Manufacturing and several other McKean County employers and the McKean County Economic Development met in late 2017 to discuss the need for employees who are able to skillfully build control panels.
Workforce Solutions applied for and received two grants that covered the cost of the training program. The grants included the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)’s Manufacturing Training to Careers Program and the PA Department of Labor and Industry’s Strategic Innovation Grant Program. Penn College of Technology was awarded the contract to provide the training through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The training was provided via videoconferencing as well as hands-on training via mentor, Jack Gee.
Following lunch and the presentation of Certificates of Completion participants not currently employed in an E and I related position were interviewed by area employers to fill current and future job openings.
For more information regarding this initiative or for more information on future initiatives please contact the Workforce Solutions office at 814-245-1835.
