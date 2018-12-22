Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.