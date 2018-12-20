When Clearfield area native Tim Hoover and his wife came to First United Methodist Church in St. Marys “it felt like coming home” he said.
It was long journey to return to somewhere so close to home though.
Hoover, who described himself as “born and raised in Clearfield,” left the area to attend Penn State University before he “worked a number of secular jobs” and finally landed with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in Westover.
“That’s when I heard my calling,” he said, citing the time as being approximately 1996.
At the time, he said, he began to feel a pull to ministry that had begun in middle school and recurred his senior year of high school when he gave a sermon at the church he attended and the pastor asked if he had ever considered the vocation.
But that early “nudge” didn’t come to fruition until year later, Hoover said.
“My boss was a devout Christian,” he said. “The more we talked, the stronger that voice became.”
He said he discussed the possibility with his wife at the time, “and God bless her, she said, ‘If God’s calling, I’m not getting in the way.’ ... After that, the pieces just began to fall into place.”
Hoover said he then did lay speaking until 2001.
“In 2001, I received a call from the district superintendent,” he said.
He served as an associate pastor in the Mahaffey area charge, which encompassed five churches, until 2003. He then began to attend Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., in addition to his work in Mahaffey.
He graduated in 2007 and was appointed to the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.
He was ordained in 2010 as an elder in the United Methodist Church.
In 2013, he was appointed to St. Marys.
“I’m hoping the bishop will let me stay another year,” Hoover said, noting he’s approaching his sixth year at the church. “This has been a great blessing for my wife and I. This has been a great place to be.”
