While the war of words between Clemson and Florida State continued Monday, Pat Narduzzi had his own COVID-related questions to answer.
Pitt was without 16 players in last Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech due to coronavirus protocols — and Narduzzi isn’t sure how many, if any, will return to the field this weekend for the Panthers’ scheduled trip to Clemson.
Among the 16 players missing were seven Panthers with starting experience this season, including star wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was present on the sideline but not in uniform. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis, safety Brandon Hill, wideout Jared Wayne and three offensive linemen — Jake Kradel, Gabe Houy and Carter Warren — were absent from Heinz Field.
When asked specifically if Addison, the conference’s leader in receptions, would play against the No. 4-ranked Tigers, Narduzzi offered little clarity.
“We’ll see in time. We’ll see how this week goes with all those guys,” Narduzzi said at his Monday afternoon press conference. “With COVID protocols, with injuries, you just don’t know. I’m not going to push guys out there before they’re ready. That’s not my job. My job is to coach those guys who are ready. And we’ll continue to do that.”
Sixteen is a high number of COVID-related absences, the most Pitt’s had in any game all season. But it was expected that multiple players would miss out after the Panthers’ Nov. 14 game at Georgia Tech was postponed.
Both Pitt and Georgia Tech shut down their programs two days before the Panthers were supposed to play in Atlanta due to positive tests and subsequent contact-tracing protocols. The Panthers re-opened their facility last Tuesday and practiced on a normal schedule, albeit short-handed, in preparation for the Hokies.
Narduzzi said after Pitt’s 47-14 win against Virginia Tech that zero Pitt players tested positive during last week’s three rounds of testing. All 16 absences stemmed from testing and protocols completed the week prior as Pitt planned to face Georgia Tech.
Strictly from a timeline perspective, those 16 players will be allowed to return for the Clemson game. Per ACC protocols, team members who test positive must quarantine for 10 days, starting with either the first sign of symptoms or the positive result. Any players identified in the contact tracing process have to quarantine for 14 days.
However, Narduzzi noted that completing a mandatory quarantine and feeling fine coming out of it are two very different things.
“They’ve got to come back, do all their EKGs and heart scans. They have to go through conditioning. And then they’ve got to feel good,” the coach said. “I think there’s a difference between asymptomatic guys who come back and normally feel pretty good and can start up right away. Then there are guys who, if they have any symptoms at all, it takes them a little bit longer to get their breath.
“There are things that linger. It lingers with some people more than others. So that’s what we don’t know. We don’t know how things are going to linger.”
Given how things shook out at Florida State over the weekend, it’s fair to say the status of Pitt’s game at Clemson will linger throughout the week, too.
Three hours before kick, Clemson and Florida State’s contest at Doak Campbell Stadium was postponed by the ACC after the teams’ medical personnel were unable to come to an agreement to play. A Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 during last Friday’s round of testing, and the results weren’t received until after the Tigers traveled to Tallahassee. Florida State was reportedly uncomfortable with the potential spread risk.
On Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went off on the Seminoles, claiming that Florida State “forfeited the game” by not playing.
“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game,” Swinney told reporters. “... I think we were there, we were ready and we met the standard to play.”
“Football coaches are not doctors,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell responded on Monday afternoon. “Some of us might think we are, but there’s a reason why those advisors are able to make those decisions from the information that is provided. ... Whatever your personal feelings are on this virus, it’s real.”
Swinney mentioned on Sunday that the Tigers would move on. “We’re going on to Pitt,” the two-time national champion said.
Of course, Pitt had one player miss its game at Florida State earlier this month due to COVID-related protocols and still played. And five days after the game, the Panthers’ program was shut down.
Things can change like that. Narduzzi knows that first-hand.
“We’ve been blessed to play nine so far,” Narduzzi said in his office, knocking on a wooden desk. “But nothing surprises me. I think (Clemson-Florida State) was the first game that was squashed on a Saturday morning. We don’t want that to happen. We don’t want to travel down there and have it get squashed. We hope we get to play.”
ACC honors
Five Pitt seniors were recognized on the ACC’s team of the week after their noteworthy performances against the Hokies.
Kenny Pickett was named the conference’s quarterback of the week after completing 35 of 52 passes for 404 yards. DJ Turner, the ACC’s wide receiver of the week, was responsible for 184 of those yards on 15 catches. Bryce Hargrove, the offensive lineman of the week, kept Pickett’s jersey clean and helped guide a mostly new group up front.
Damar Hamlin, meanwhile, was named the ACC’s co-defensive back of the week. The Central Catholic graduate tallied 11 tackles, including three fourth-down stops.
And Alex Kessman was named the conference’s specialist of the week for the second time this season. Kessman drilled all five extra-point attempts and four field goals, including conversions of 52 and 53 yards.