Clearfield 28, DuBois 7; Karns City 21, Brockway 21; Bradford 28, Brookville 21; Curwensville 35, Elk County Catholic 7; Ridgway 49, St. Marys, 7; Clarion 35, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 14; Clarion-Limestone 21, Union/A-C Valley 0

