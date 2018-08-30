Genral McLane 49, DuBois 7; Brockway 42, Brookville 28; Clearfield 21, Penns Valley 0; Ridgway 20, Kane 12; Coudersport 33, Elk County Catholic 28; Clarion 21, Moniteau 7; Redbank Valley 21, Otto-Eldred 0; Bradford 49, St. Marys 0; Smethport 19, Clarion-Limestone 14; Curwensville 54, Cameron County 7

