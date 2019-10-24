Brookville 21, DuBois 20; Clearfield 28, Bishop Carroll 14; Brockway 21, Curwensville 7; Ridgway 27, Union/ACV 21; Elk County Catholic 28, Smethport 20; Clarion 62, James Buchanan 0; St. Marys 35, Franklin 20; Redbank Valley 34, Punxsutawney 6

