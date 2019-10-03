fort LeBoeuf 35, DuBois 7; Tyrone 41, Clearfield 6; Brockway 33, Moniteau 28; Brookville 27, St. Marys 14; Clarion42, Ridgway 14
agate
Pat's Week 6 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield woman found dead after fire
-
Analysis: Highest-paying healthcare jobs that don’t require a medical school degree
-
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen DuBois movie theater Friday
-
DuBois woman accused of intentionally starving dog
-
DASD board OKs a dismissal, resignations and hirings
-
DASD to see if Mansell Stadium is structurally sound
-
More than quality meats, Palumbo's holds family history, valuable employees
-
DuBois school board rejects LERTA request for One Stop building
-
DuBois receives $490,000 grant to improve Tannery Dam area
-
Reynoldsville man accused of driving while under the influence of meth
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.