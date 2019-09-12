DuBois 28, Franklin 20; Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 14; Kane 34, Brockway 12; Clarion 41, Brookville 6; Ridgway 28, Bradford 7; Smethport 14, Curwensville 7; Elk County Cathlic 14, Port Allegany 0; St. Marys 32, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 40, Sheffield 10

Recommended for you

Tags