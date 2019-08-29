General McLane 35, DuBois 14; Clearfield 41, Penns Valley 7; Brookville 26, Brockway 13; Ridgway 21, Kane 14; Curwensville 13, Cameron County 0; Coudersport 20, Elk County Catholic 6; Bradford 33, St. Marys 21; Clarion 34, Moniteau 13; Redbank Valley 27, Otto-Eldred 7.

Recommended for you