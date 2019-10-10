Meadville 54, DuBois 0; Bald Eagle Area 28, Clearfield 21; Punxsutawney 20, Brockway 14; Brookville 35, Kane 34; Ridgway 21, Karns City 14; Curwensville 28, Otto-Eldred 21; Clarion 47, Bradford 7; St. Marys 21, Moniteau 19; Elk County Catholic 28, Sheffield 14; Redbank Valley 35, Coudersport 28

