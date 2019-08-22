Clearfield 21, DuBois 14; Brockway 26, Karns City 21; Brookville 35, Bradford 14; Ridgway 42, St. Marys 7; Elk County Catholic 28, Curwensville 21; Clarion 35, Punxsutawney 0; Redbank Valley 20, Keystone 12.

Recommended for you

Tags