Coudersport 34, Redbank Valley 28; Clarion 21, Ridgway 14
agate
Pat's Week 12 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
John Wayne benefit dinner
-
DuBois man, former U.S. Marine gives back to local veterans in need
-
St. Marys man jailed after officers allegedly find heroin, meth in his underwear
-
Geer crowned International United Miss Pennsylvania
-
Johnsonburg woman accused of attempting to use counterfeit $100 bills
-
Ridgway man charged for allegedly hitting his girlfriend inside Sheetz store
-
Adoption Matching Event set for Nov. 13
-
DuBois man faces felony drug charges
-
DuBois man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
-
BAHS to present Freaky Friday
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
$480
- Bedrooms: 1