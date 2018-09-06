Warren 28, DuBois 7; Brockway 42, St. Marys 0; Brookville 21, Punxsutawney 14; Clearfield 21, Central 14; Curwensville 20, Union/ACV 17; Ridgway 20, Moniteau 10; Elk County Catholic 28, Redbank Valley 14; Clarion 54, Karns City 14; Clarion-Limestone 35, Keystone 14
Pat's Week 2 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on Chris Wechtenhiser daily!
Whenever Chris Wechtenhiser posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:47:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:38:01 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- CASALI'S ITALIAN GRILLE: St. Marys restaurant owner talks expansion
- 'Livin' on a Prayer': DAHS marching band show features music of Bon Jovi
- Aqua proposes 60 percent water rate increase for Treasure Lake customers
- DUI checkpoints planned statewide this Saturday in Delaware
- VIDEO | Jack Markell Trail gives commuters a new, alternate way to travel
- BREW BANK: Ridgway native brings old Main Street bank back to life
- DASD off to great start this school year
- A QVC REALITY: DuBois woman finds calling through Facebook shopping group
- BC-FBN--Packers-Gutekunst
- Transition of fifth-graders to middle school going well in DASD
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.