Patricia Ann (Allori) Thomas, 83, of North East, formerly of Pittsburgh (Irwin), died Thursday November 22, 2018, at Millcreek Community Hospital.
Born January 24, 1935, in Catawissa, she was the daughter of Nello and Aldine (Zamperini) Allori.
She married William "Bill" A. Thomas on June 11, 1955. They were married for 63 years. He survives.
Throughout Mrs. Thomas' life, she was formerly employed as an administrative secretary by several companies.
She was a member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church in North East.
Mrs. Thomas loved being a homemaker and was lovingly devoted to her husband and family.
In addition to her husband, survivors include five children, Renee Clark of Erie, Mary Sue Vaught (Thomas) of Deltona, Fla., Desiree Roth (Richard) of Hillsdale, Mich., Teresa A. Ratledge (William F.) of Shepherdstown, W.Va. and William A. Thomas II (Yvette) of Colleyville, Texas; two brothers, Nello Allori Jr. (Lorraine) of Heath, Ohio and Richard Allori of Washington; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A prayer service was held on at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 26, at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home in North East.
A funeral mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Private interment will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Verona.
Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, 136 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428; or Clelian Heights for Exceptional Students, Clelian Heights Lane, Hempfield Township, PA 15601.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at elkfh.com.
