Patricia Joanne Burford, 88, of Oak Ridge, found peace and restored health in her savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Born May 5, 1932, she was the daughter of Harry and Mary Horne.
She married her true love, Warren C. Burford, in 1949.
They had two sons, Warren Brent and Brian. It was fitting that she passed on Mother’s Day as her life’s greatest joy was being a mom.
Her son, Brian, was able to say goodbye to her here on this earth, and she then joined her beloved son, Brent, who passed away on March 17, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Brian Burford of Shippenville and his wife Laura; and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Burford of Brookville.
She was blessed to be a grandma to Eric Burford, Erin (Buck) McKillip, Kara (Buck) Hetrick, Ty Burford, Ethan Burford and Mason Burford.
She had the honor of being a “GG” to Parker, Brant, Penelope and Brooks.
Her sister, Karen Rearick of New Bethlehem also survives.
Mrs. Burford enjoyed the company and friendship of a very special niece, Trena Raub of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, on October 25, 1987; her adored son, Brent on March 17, 2020; her siblings, Harry “Bood” Horne, Donna Jean Rupp, Gladys Barndollar and Barb Minich also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Burford shared a very special bond with her niece, Laurie Edmonds, who died on April 10, 2020.
She took tremendous pride in keeping her home immaculate and always had a good cup of coffee to offer. Her family has many wonderful memories of her and are thankful for the 88 years they were blessed to spend with her. For 85 of those years she enjoyed good health, never seeing the inside of a hospital except to give birth twice.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, a viewing at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. will be limited to family.
A contribution to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 PerkinsRoad, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 may be made in Mrs. Burford's name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.