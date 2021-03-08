Patricia M. “Pat” (Reesman) Wolfgang, 78, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her sister’s home.
Born March 18, 1942 in White Township, Indiana County, she was the daughter of Owen and June (Wadding) Reesman.
She was a lifetime resident of the Dayton area.
She attended Dayton High School and earned her B.S. in Elementary Education and her Master’s in Reading Specialist from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. While at IUP she was a charter member of the Delta Nu Chapter of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and then became an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for the Armstrong School District where she received numerous reading grants to promote and improve student reading and family involvement. She retired after 40 years of enriching students’ lives. Mrs. Wolfgang was a lifetime member of Pennsylvania State Education Association, National Education Association PSEA-NEA and PSERS.
She was a member of the Belknap United Church of Christ where she was a teacher of Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. Over the years she always gave matching funds raised for the Vacation Bible School and Kids in Need Program. She served as President of the Belknap United Church of Christ Consistory and would often fill in as a Worship service leader.
Mrs. Wolfgang was a member of the Dayton Area Local History Society Marshall House Museum and often volunteered for their events. She was the President of the Dayton Senior Center of the Area of Aging Council, an advisory board member of the Armstrong County Area of Aging, a committee member for their Administrative Center Services and Transportation Boards. She also served as an Ombudsman Volunteer for the Agency visiting three personal care homes each month. Mrs. Wolfgang also provided transportation for senior citizens, family and friends to doctor appointments and for groceries.
Mrs. Wolfgang was very active in the Dayton Community. She was a 50-year member of the Dayton Grange No. 1819 where she was a 7th degree member and she was also a member of the PA State and National Grange. She was a 4-H leader for 10 years, she was the judge of the American Legion Auxiliary essays for Post No. 955, she supported the Little League and Softball League, she volunteered at the Dayton Fire Company fundraising events and she supported the Salvation Army Food Pantry “Mother’s Mission.” In 2008 the Dayton American Legion Post No. 995 nominated her for their Distinguished Service nominee because of her extensive service to her community and her outstanding career as a teacher for 40 years.
She regularly volunteered at the American Red Cross Mobile Donation Clinics and regularly gave blood. She enjoyed reading, traveling, baking and family activities.
Survivors include her sister Betty Calhoun and husband, William, of Dayton; nieces, Anna (Calhoun) Meyer, Angela Burrows and husband, John, Laura Hilliards and husband, Bobby; nephew, Michael Calhoun and wife, Brenda; grandnieces, Mya and Kersey Calhoun, Madeline Burrows, Kendayl Hilliards, Winnona, Rebekah and Isabelle Meyer; grandnephews, Blake Burrows and Jaces Hilliards; sister-in-law, Diane Shaffer and husband, Terry; and special friends Rob and Carol Shick and their children, Cheyenne, Sierra and Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 37 years, William H. Wolfgang, whom she married on July 8, 1967. He died on March 7, 2005.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Belknap United Church of Christ in Dayton, with Pastors Shelia Wadding and Deanna Van Horn co-officiating.
Interment will follow in Dayton Glade Run Cemetery, Dayton, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Wolfgang's honor to Belknap United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 368, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.