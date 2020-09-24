DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 21; Keystone 21, Brockway 7; Brookville 41, Karns City 28; Ridgway 28, Bradford 0; St. Marys 20, Kane 6; Central Clarion 35, Moniteau 0; Union/ACV 56, Curwensville 7; Smethport 21, Elk County Catholic 14

