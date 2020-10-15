Brookville 35, DuBois 21; Union/ACV 35, Brockway 14; St. Marys 28, Ridgway 14; Clearfield 35, Huntingdon 0; Redbank Valley 28, Curwensville 7; Elk County Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 13; Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 0

Recommended for you