DuBois 14, Brockway 6; Elk County Catholic 28, Cameron County 0; Curwensville 20, Bucktail 7; Brookville 34, Ridgway 14; Central Clarion 35, Karns City 28; Redbank Valley 28, Coudersport 21; Clearfield 28, St. Marys 7

