Patsy Lou (Swyers) Miller, 82, of Fairmount City, died peacefully, on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at home.
Born March 14, 1936 in Mayport, she was a daughter of the late Ira T. and Faye R. (Reitz) Swyers.
She married Eugene E. Miller, and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2015.
Mrs. Miller was a farmer and a housewife. She was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ.
She is left behind by two daughters, Connie Shreckengost and her husband, Kris, of Fairmount City, and Janice Brandenburg of Salt Lake City, Utah; a granddaughter, Rene Kunselman; three great-grandchildren, who all loved her and will miss her; and a sister, Ruth Miller of Indiana, Pa.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Eugene E. Miller, she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Miller and Jimmy Miller; two sisters, Annie Doverspike and an infant; and a brother, John Ted Swyers.
Services will be private.
Interment will be held in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Limestone Township.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
