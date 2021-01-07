Paul L. “Punka” Lucas Jr., 72, of Brady's Bend, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born July 24, 1948 in Kittanning, he was the son of Paul L. and Thelma “Louise” (McLaughlin) Lucas.
After the early death of his mother, Paul was raised by a special aunt, Martha Ritchey.
He married the former Paula B. Lewis on August 21, 1971. She survives.
Mr. Lucas spent his career as a Hydrotreater Operator at Penreco, retiring after 42 years.
A U.S. Air Force Veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam Era as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Medal, 900-3.
Mr. Lucas was a member of St. Patrick Church in Brady's Bend, and the American Legion Post No. 488.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Lucas of Brady's Bend; three sons, Eric Lucas and wife, Barbara, of Roseville, Robert Lucas and wife, Sharon, of Brady's Bend, Todd Lucas and wife, Jennifer, of Brady's Bend; one sister, Pauline Greenwalt and husband, Richard, of East Brady; one brother-in-law, Thomas and wife, Deb Lewis, of Florida; five grandchildren, Evan (Brittany) Lucas, Kiera Lucas, Cecelia Henry, Olivia DeBacco and Carleigh Lucas; and one great-grandchild, Maverick Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Martha Ritchey.
Services for Paul L. Lucas Jr. will be private.
He will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of East Brady.
The Lucas family asks that memorials be made in Paul’s name to the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, 701 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.