ST MARYS — Ridgway native and Civil Attorney Gina Vrobel, a two-year-term candidate for City of St. Marys City Council, has “planted her roots” in the town she serves and calls home.
Vrobel and her husband, Ben, of Vrobel, Vrobel & Grove, P.C., a law firm in St. Marys, formerly lived in Brookville for about nine years. After purchasing Elk County Heat Treaters, they moved to St. Marys, and also now co-own Sentinel Industries and Keystone Corner Lunch. The couple still owns an oil and gas company based out of Clarion.
The Vrobels have two sons, Zarek, 8, and Kaizer, 6.
Vrobel was on the Brookville Area School Board for four years, and has also served on the Elk County Council on the Arts board. She has experience with several types of law, including business and family to contract and property, and would be able to add more than one viewpoint to the council.
Vrobel is running against democratic candidate and St. Marys native Shane Schneider on the Nov. 5 ballot.
After hearing of a seat vacancy, Vrobel said several people had mentioned she should run. She “does best” serving on a board, and is familiar with how meetings are run.
Being an attorney and business owner, Vrobel says she feels encouraged to give back, something she owes to the community who has graciously welcomed her and her family.
“I have planted my roots here,” she said. “I want to see this area prosper and grow. Civil service is something I feel obligated to do — the community has given so much to us.”
Through serving on City Council, Vrobel says she joins the common thread of wanting to see more economic development and redevelopment of older buildings in St. Marys, as well as spreading the word about programs available. There are also many obtainable grant funds that should be utilized by the local community.
It's Vrobel's goal to reinvest money back into the area, she says. Another is to fight the population decline in the St. Marys area, encouraging young people and professionals to stay there and take advantage of the many available jobs.
With running for City Council comes a lot of responsibility and accountability, something Vrobel says is similar to being an attorney.
“I like the fact that there is heavy accountability,” she said. “You have to do what you said you are going to do — it's the same with law.”
Vrobel says both council people and attorneys have to be able to defend each decision they make and explain why they made it, showing they have “done their homework.” And, it's important to be informed on any topic before speaking on it.
“Everything about the City Council position that ties into my job, I enjoy,” Vrobel said.
Vrobel has a passion for helping people, the reason she got into law. She will also be the attorney for the mock trail board at St. Marys Area High School, and has a heart for helping students.