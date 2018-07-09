Pauline Lucille Bliss, 83, of Rimersburg, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
Born July 10, 1934, in Kellersburg, she was the daughter of Vern and Flora (Hetrick) Duncan.
She married Elmer J. Bliss on March 31, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2013. They were married for 62 years.
Mrs. Bliss was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rimersburg where she enjoyed helping with the Christmas in July event.
She worked at George Farms in Rimersburg and Duncan’s Service Station in Widnoon, but her true calling was caring for her family. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, especially at Boscov’s, and watching the minister Jimmy Swaggart on television.
Mrs. Bliss liked to keep a clean house and also enjoyed collecting angel figurines.
She was blessed with close relationships with her brother and sisters and considered them her best friends.
Mrs. Bliss was very social and enjoyed talking on the phone to keep in touch with her family and many close friends. She will be best remembered for her caring nature and being a loving mother.
Survivors include three sons, Larry K. Bliss and his wife, Sherry, of Rimersburg, Timothy E. Bliss of Kissinger, and Alan R. Bliss and his wife, Rosalie, of Rimersburg; a brother, David Duncan of Rimersburg; two sisters, Virginia Lorenz of Widnoon, and June Elliott of Curllsville; grandchildren, Casey Bliss and his wife, Amanda, Corey Bliss, Becky Bliss, Matthew Bliss and his wife, Amber, Brennan Bliss and Brittany Bliss; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 11, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, at the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at church with the Rev. David Stough and the Rev. Robert Pascoe co-officiating.
Interment will be in Duncan Cemetery, Templeton.
Contributions can be made in Mrs. Bliss’ honor to Duncan Cemetery, c/o Cathy Yeager, 1609 N. County Line Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122.
To send a condolence to the family or view a tribute of Mrs. Bliss’ life visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.