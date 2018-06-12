INDIANA – PennDOT District 10 advises of single-lane daylight restrictions along Route 28 between SR 1016, Calhoun School Road, and SR 1004, Madison Road, beginning this week for paving operations in Mahoning Township (Armstrong County).
The restriction will be in place as part of roadway resurfacing, which will include miscellaneous drainage work, milling, bituminous patching and overlay. Crews will be working along sections of Route 28 and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
A 12-foot width restriction is also in place.
This $1.5 million resurfacing project is being constructed by Tresco, Inc., and is expected to be completed the end of August.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution in work zones. Pay attention to flaggers and other traffic-control devices. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Congestion and delays are possible; allow extra time for commutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.