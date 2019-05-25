RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that full depth restoration on Route 3002 (Laurel Mills Road) near Ridgway is set to begin Tuesday, May 28. This project will prolong the life of the roadway.
The work zone will begin approximately two miles west of Ridgway and continue for nearly nine miles toward the village of Hallton. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern through most of the work zone, but the road will be closed from the intersection with Arroyo Road to the Irwin Run Bridge.
During the closure, which is expected to last approximately two weeks, traffic will be detoured onto Route 949 and Route 3001 (Belltown Road) before reconnecting with Route 3002. The road will remain open to local traffic, allowing residents to access their homes.
Overall work includes restoration of the roadway, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.
Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc. of Hollidaysburg, PA is the contractor for the $3.7 million job, which is expected to be completed by mid-August.
