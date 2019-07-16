ARMSTRONG CO. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that due to paving, motorists should anticipate the following road closures and lane restrictions scheduled for the second half of July:
• State Route (SR) 1003 (Lawsonham Road) will close 7 a.m. to 7 p.m from July 16 to 19, from where Duncan Road begins (segment 150) to where Duncan Road ends (segment 120). To detour, motorists can take Hawkville Road to SR 1002 (Redbank) to SR 1004 (Rimertown), and then back to SR 1003 (Lawsonham Road).
• SR 1004 (Rimerton Road) will close 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from July 19 to 23, from Poseytown Road to Madison Road. To detour, motorists can take either SR 1002 (Redbank) to SR 1004 (Rimertown Road), or if between SR 1003 (Lawsonham Road) and SR 1003 (Mahoning Hill), motorists can follow Rimer Hill Road to Bingham Road.
• On SR 1003 (Mahoning Hill), motorists can expect 5.3 miles of lane restrictions 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from July 24 to 27, from Olean Road to Kellersburg Road.
Motorists should note that these dates are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.
